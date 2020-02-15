Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in North Carolina

MIDLAND, Va. -- A teenager accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in Virginia has been arrested on Saturday.Police said 17-year-old Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood was on the run after his mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, were both fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry.According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, Norwood was apprehended in North Carolina on Saturday afternoon after store employees called in a shoplifter to police.The Toyota Camry was also recovered during the arrest, investigators said.