18 year old Javier Calvo arrested by @SantaCruzPolice in connection w/ shooting death of another 18 yr old Sunday night near the Boardwalk. Victim’s name not yet released. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/xJkYt4mDo9 — David Louie (@abc7david) May 14, 2018

Santa Cruz Police have arrested an 18-year-old Vacaville man in connection with the fatal shooting of another 18-year-old man inside a car parked in a lot directly across the street from the Santa Cruz Boardwalk Sunday.The suspect was identified as Javier Calvo.The name of the shooting victim has not been released, pending notification of the next-of-kin.Four people were inside the small car when one or more shots were fired around 7 p.m. All four were from Vacaville and were friends, according to Santa Cruz Deputy Police Chief Dan Flippo. Three occupants were adults; the fourth was a juvenile. Investigators are still looking into whether the pistol found inside the car had been discharged accidentally or purposely. The victim was seated in the left rear seat. One occupant left the car briefly but returned while the other two remained in the car when police arrived.One day earlier, on Saturday night, a 17-year-old man was stabbed outside the Boardwalk, but police say the two incidents are not related.Kris Reyes, external affairs director of the Santa Cruz Boardwalk, says the popular tourist attraction has hundreds of security cameras and a large continent of security officers to provide a safe environment. Saturday's stabbing and Sunday's fatal shooting occurred off Boardwalk property.Reyes said that unlike some entertainment complexes, the Boardwalk is an open access facility where people can walk in from the outside, including the beach, without going through a metal detector. Police are still looking into the gun used in the Sunday evening shooting as to its ownership and registration status.ABC7 News talked to tourists from Red Bluff and Fresno and to locals from Santa Cruz. No one indicated any concerns for their own safety, although one did say she stayed inside their motel room last night after learning of the shooting. Two business owners said they hope the Sunday shooting is an isolated case, expressing concern what impact it might have on business, especially with the peak summer season about to start with the Memorial Day weekend.