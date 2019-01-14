Vacaville police, firefighters investigating after report of stabbing, house fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Vacaville responded to a report of a stabbing and house fire Monday evening.

The Vacaville Fire Department treated two stabbing victims and a burn victim who were transported to a hospital in the area.

Firefighters eventually contained the fire at the single story home.

A witness told ABC7 News she heard a loud boom, followed by children screaming. She then walked towards the home on Alderwood and saw a woman on the ground stabbed and flames coming out of the home. The witness also said a neighbor who lives across the street from the home ran in to save a trapped child.

Residents were being asked to avoid the 1200 block of Alderwood Way while officers investigate.
