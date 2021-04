WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Southern California

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to receive his COVID-19 vaccine in Southern California on Thursday.The 53-year-old governor is expected to get the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.This comes as even more Californians are now officially eligible to get their shot . Any resident 50 and older can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on the state's MyTurn website.Previously, people ages 50 to 64 were only eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (in most California counties) if they had underlying health conditions or worked in a high-risk sector like food or emergency services.To make an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov , fill out your information and enter your address. The website will show you if there are available appointments near you.