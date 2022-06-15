Health & Fitness

FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old

By Candace McCowan
NEW YORK -- The FDA is poised to authorize COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

If approved, the White House coronavirus coordinator said this would mean nearly every American would be eligible for vaccine protection.

The FDA committee will meet again Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, the committee gave the green light to Moderna's vaccine for children ages 6 to 17 years old.

Wednesday, they will consider the Pfizer and Moderna mini doses for the youngest Americans, ages 6 months to 5 years old.

After the FDA, the decision will go to the CDC, but we are on track for shots to be administered by early next week.

"That age difference between 5 or 6-year-olds, with Moderna looking at it six months to 6 years of age and Pfizer to 5 years of age, slight difference, obviously the dosages are different, but the technology, the mRNA technology, is the same," said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News.

The state of New Jersey has already ordered 51,000 doses for its youngest residents.
