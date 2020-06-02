Vallejo mayor says 1st floor of City Hall uninhabitable after break-in, fire

By Melanie Woodrow

Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan talks to ABC7's Melanie Woodrow on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said Tuesday that someone broke into City Hall in the early morning and set fire to the first floor HR department.

RELATED: Officer-involved shooting in Vallejo during reported looting

The fire then set off sprinklers, doing significant damage. Mayor Sampayan says first floor is now uninhabitable.

"I'm dismayed," he said.



Mayor Sampayan is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to make a statement.

An officer-involved shooting following a looting was reported at a Walgreens in Vallejo at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. That led to a confrontation with another person who rammed into a patrol car and then led officers on a high-speed chase, police said. The mayor said Tuesday he had no information about this shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejocrimebreak infirevandalism
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF district attorney announces police hiring resolution
Minn. files civil rights charge against police in Floyd death: LIVE
Here's everything allowed to reopen in CA
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
Officer-involved shooting in Vallejo during reported looting
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
LIVE: Officials address Vallejo City hall break-in, fire
Show More
Exclusive: Man who helped injured officer in SJ protest later shot with rubber bullet
10-year-old boy missing from Pasadena
LIVE: Houstonians march in support of George Floyd's family
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
More TOP STORIES News