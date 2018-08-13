VALLEJO, Calif. --A vegetation fire in Vallejo forced the closure of a connector ramp between I-80 and Highway 37 this evening.
As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was burning near eastbound state Highway 37 and Interstate Highway 80.
The fire has forced the closure of a ramp connecting I-80 to Highway 37 in the area.
