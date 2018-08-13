WILDFIRE

Vallejo vegetation fire near I-80, Highway 37 forces closure of connector ramp

Burned vegetation is seen in Vallejo, Calif. on Monday, August 13, 2018. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
A vegetation fire in Vallejo forced the closure of a connector ramp between I-80 and Highway 37 this evening.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was burning near eastbound state Highway 37 and Interstate Highway 80.

The fire has forced the closure of a ramp connecting I-80 to Highway 37 in the area.

