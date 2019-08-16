I-Team

Dramatic bodycam video shows confrontation between Vallejo police, man with a knife

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo police released bodycam video of one of two officer-involved shootings in the city this year. The release comes in response to a California Public Records Request from the ABC7 I-Team, which police responded to on Friday.

On January 6, police responded to a call of a man trespassing on church property. Officers arrived to find 49-year-old Edward Gonzales belligerent, cursing at officers, and failing to follow commands. When he finally approaches Officer Christopher Hendrix with a knife, Hendrix opens fire.

Gonzales survived and is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, brandishing a deadly weapon to resist or prevent arrest, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

Police shootings have been criticized across the country. It's clear in this case that the officer gave Gonzales many chances to surrender and only opened fire as Gonzales came at him with the knife.

The video production from Vallejo PD includes dispatch recordings, maps and bodycam videos. The crucial part of the confrontation begins at 4:50. Note: We stop the video right before officers shoot Gonzales due to the graphic nature of the incident.

Take a look at more stories and videos by the ABC7 News I-Team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejoofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingi teampolicebody cameras
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Redfin closes several Bay Area offices because of gun threat
I-Team's Dan Noyes goes over details of Italy stabbing case
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out
I-Team gets inside hotel of Bay Area teens accused of murder in Italy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge recommends SF attack suspect wear ankle bracelet
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
BART to close tracks between Orinda, Walnut Creek this weekend
Power restored to 61,000 in Marin County
AccuWeather Forecast: Relief begins today, unhealthy air lingers
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
Show More
ABC7 Catch-Up: BART expects delays, illegal pot market booms, new spot for foodies
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Redfin closes several Bay Area offices because of gun threat
With Authority: John Force is With Us, Battle Of The Bay, Raiders Cold Feet
Greenland to Trump: Thanks, but we're not for sale
Young women tackle real-world problems with tech at Technovation event
More TOP STORIES News