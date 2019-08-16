Dramatic bodycam video shows confrontation between Vallejo police, man with a knife

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo police released bodycam video of one of two officer-involved shootings in the city this year. The release comes in response to a California Public Records Request from the ABC7 I-Team, which police responded to on Friday.On January 6, police responded to a call of a man trespassing on church property. Officers arrived to find 49-year-old Edward Gonzales belligerent, cursing at officers, and failing to follow commands. When he finally approaches Officer Christopher Hendrix with a knife, Hendrix opens fire.Gonzales survived and is now charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, brandishing a deadly weapon to resist or prevent arrest, resisting arrest, and trespassing.Police shootings have been criticized across the country. It's clear in this case that the officer gave Gonzales many chances to surrender and only opened fire as Gonzales came at him with the knife.The video production from Vallejo PD includes dispatch recordings, maps and bodycam videos. The crucial part of the confrontation begins at 4:50. Note: We stop the video right before officers shoot Gonzales due to the graphic nature of the incident.