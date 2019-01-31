Vallejo PD conducting internal investigation after claims of excessive force, video surfaces

The Vallejo Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after video surfaced on social media of an incident.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Vallejo Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after video surfaced on social media of an incident. The poster is claiming excessive force by an office.

The video that sparked the investigation was posted by Adrian Burrell. In a Facebook post, he claims the officer grabbed him "smashed my face against the wall and then swung my body, knocking my head into a wooden pillar causing a concussion."

Burrell said he was placed in handcuffs.

Burrell says he is a Marine Corp. veteran. He claims the incident took place after his cousin was sitting on a motorcycle in front of his house when the officer pulled his gun on Burrell's cousin because "he 'looked like someone' the officer had seen speeding earlier." He said he became concerned and decided to pull out his camera to film the interaction.

According to a press release issued by the Vallejo Police department, they said after viewing the video Chief Andrew Bidou ordered the investigation into the incident. They will be reviewing police body camera footage and have already contacted on person connected to the incident.
