Vallejo police seek driver of silver Infiniti in possible kidnap of young woman

@VallejoPd is investigating a possible kidnapping 7/5/20 @ 5:38 PM in the area of Rotary Way & Cadloni Ln. Suspect witnessed fleeing scene w/ victim in a silver Infiniti sedan license plate # 8DMN284 after assaulting victim & forcibly pushing her back in car. If seen, call 911. pic.twitter.com/vklc3dNQB5 — VallejoPD (@VallejoPd) July 6, 2020

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo police are investigating a possible kidnapping in the area of Rotary Way and Cadloni Lane.Officials say multiple witnesses observed the victim, a Black female approximately 17 to 20 years of age, exit a silver Infiniti sedan with a temporary California license plate #8DMN284. Upon exiting, the victim ran towards an apartment rental office. As the victim ran, she was reported to have yelled, "Help me, help me, don't let him take me!"The suspect (driver) is described as a Black male adult, approximately 18 to 19 years of age, officials say.At the time of the scene, the suspect was observed to be shirtless with baggy blue jeans when he exited the silver Infiniti sedan and chased after the victim.The suspect grabbed the female victim by the hair, punched her several times, and forcibly pushed her back into his car, officials say. A concerned citizen was able to take a photo of the suspect car, as seen in the tweet below.An officer on patrol identified the vehicle near Redwood Street and North Camino Alto and made a U-Turn to pursue the suspect. The suspect, however, fled at a high rate of speed westbound onto I-80, where the officer lost sight, officials say.The suspect and victim have not been located and Vallejo police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. If seen, please call 911 immediately.For additional information, please contact Vallejo Police Department's Public Information Officer, Brittany K. Jackson by phone at (707) 651-7147 or by email at VallejoPolicePIO@cityofvallejo.net.