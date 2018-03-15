VALLEJO GONE GIRL KIDNAPPING

Vallejo reaches tentative $2.5 million settlement in Denise Huskins kidnapping case

ABC7 News has learned the City of Vallejo has reached a tentative settlement in the Denise Huskins kidnapping case. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News has learned the City of Vallejo has reached a tentative settlement in the Denise Huskins kidnapping case.

Huskins was drugged, kidnapped, and raped in 2015. Her boyfriend was also drugged. Vallejo police dismissed the case as a hoax.

TIMELINE: Denise Huskins Vallejo kidnapping case

Matthew Muller later pled guilty to the federal kidnapping case. He's now serving a 40-year prison sentence.

A federal judge last year rejected an effort by the City of Vallejo to toss out the lawsuit.

ABC7 News spoke to the family. They confirmed that the settlement is for $2.5 million.

Click here for all of ABC7 News photos, videos and stories on this case.
