Van crashes into outdoor dining area, bus stop in New York City; 7 injured

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- A van crashed through an outdoor dining setup and a bus stop in New York City Friday morning, injuring seven people.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. at 50th Street and 2nd Avenue in Manhattan.

Five adults and two children were injured. Officials said none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The van struck another vehicle, went through a bus stop taking down a pole, jumped the sidewalk, and hit a street sign before coming to a stop.

The driver of the van, which came to a rest against scaffolding more than a block away, was taken in for questioning by police.

The FDNY requested the Department of Buildings to do a structural integrity check of a building that was struck in the crash.

Firefighters secured the scaffolding and debris.
