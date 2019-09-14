Traffic impacted after van fully engulfed on the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- UPDATE: As of 11:40pm Friday, all lanes have reopened on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge.This comes after a van caught on fire shutting down four lanes.This fire burned for a good half hour before San Francisco Firefighters put it out just before 11pm Friday night.The van is destroyed - and a flat bed tow truck has been called to remove the debris.As you can imagine, traffic is a mess.Four lanes are closed. Only one lane on the right hand side is open to get around the scene of the fire.The Highway Patrol is on the scene directing traffic.And traffic is only going to get worse as Elton John concert goers let out from Chase Center.The Giants home game also let out Friday evening, just as this fire broke out.