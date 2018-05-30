Vandal breaks Trinity Cathedral window and leaves pile of hypodermic needles

EMBED </>More Videos

From the sound of church bells at San Jose's Trinity Cathedral to shattered glass. A vandal threw a piece of concrete through a window following a Memorial Day bell concert. (KGO-TV)

Katie Utehs
San Jose, Calif. (KGO) --
From the sound of church bells at San Jose's Trinity Cathedral to shattered glass. A vandal threw a piece of concrete through a window following a Memorial Day bell concert.

Church office manager Heike Hastings discovered the damage Tuesday morning. "I'm like, oh my god not again because it had happened before and I looked down the stairs and I had noticed the wall," recalled Hastings. What she noticed was a damaged drywall and a round piece of concrete at the bottom of the steps.

RELATED: San Jose church resurrected 4 years after being destroyed in fire

Church surveillance cameras show a man walking from St. James Park towards the church. He picks up a concrete utility access cover, backs away from the building, walks forward again, and then hurls the concrete through a window.

What possessed him to vandalize the church office at 6:45 in the evening is anyone's guess, but fortunately nobody inside said Hastings.

"Maybe he got mad at the bells and figures maybe he takes revenge on the church," she speculated. Trinity held a bell concert earlier that day.

The concrete sidewalk cover is about 6 inches in diameter and not particularly heavy so to prevent this from happening again the church's maintenance worker secured it to the ground with wire and stake.

Hastings says the homeless population in neighboring St. James Park is a problem.

She points to the many windows that have been broken by vandals. "This one has been replaced, this one has been replaced," she said.

RELATED: Morgan Hill police search for suspect after vandalism at Live Oak High School

Adding insult to the countless broken windows this man left a pile of hypodermic needles behind outside the building.

"We're hoping that something is being done with the homeless issues because it's not getting better the housing isn't getting any cheaper," said Hastings.

She said church volunteers cook meal twice a month and take them to San Jose shelters.

Hastings turned the surveillance video over to San Jose police and an officer took a report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismcrimesearchpolicepolice officerchurchreligionSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News