Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says more than $16.7 million dollars will be given to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, as well as first responders.Whitaker made the announcement Friday at a news conference in Cincinnati, Ohio.Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 600 were hurt when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.The Justice Department says the money can be used to help pay for counseling, therapy, rehabilitation, trauma recovery and legal aid."We cannot undo the harm that was done on that awful day but we are doing everything we can and digging deep into our pockets to help Las Vegas heal," said Whitaker.