Vegetation fire in San Ramon prompts evacuations

Evacuations are underway in San Ramon as firefighters battle a grass fire Monday afternoon.

CalFire is assisting firefighters in San Ramon as they battle the vegetation fire burning near Pradera Way and Regalo Way.

Residents on Pradera Way were being evacuated as firefighters worked to stop forward progress of the flames.

No further details were immediately available.
