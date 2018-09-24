Vegetation fire in San Ramon prompts evacuations

Thank you @RegionalParksPD & Eagle6 for your rapid response and water drops! pic.twitter.com/YAIU3gpsfy — Captain Denton Carlson (@SRPDCarlson) September 24, 2018

San Ramon Valley Fire on scene working hard to extinguish the fire, which is dangerously close to residences. pic.twitter.com/oQfFn5fvPN — San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) September 24, 2018

View of yesterday’s burn zone on far left and today’s fire on right.



If you saw anything unusual in this area yesterday or today, please call us at 925-973-2779. pic.twitter.com/KiW6VSnQqQ — Captain Denton Carlson (@SRPDCarlson) September 24, 2018

Another activation vegetation fire near Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon Roads. @srvfpd personnel already on scene. Farther up the hill today and roughly 100 yards from @CityofSanRamon residences. pic.twitter.com/mIJq9jyah6 — Captain Denton Carlson (@SRPDCarlson) September 24, 2018

Yesterday's fire came way too close to @CityofSanRamon homes. Thanks to quick work by @srvfpd, no homes were damaged!👏👍👏

Please be extra careful over the next few days...@NWSBayArea has issued a RED FLAG warning for the east bay hills through 5pm tomorrow. #nofires pic.twitter.com/lCHsyVtEqF — Captain Denton Carlson (@SRPDCarlson) September 24, 2018

Evacuations are underway in San Ramon as firefighters battle a grass fire Monday afternoon.CalFire is assisting firefighters in San Ramon as they battle the vegetation fire burning near Pradera Way and Regalo Way.Residents on Pradera Way were being evacuated as firefighters worked to stop forward progress of the flames.No further details were immediately available.