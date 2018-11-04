Vegetation fire in Santa Cruz forces closure of Highway 9

State Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County remained closed in both directions Sunday as Cal Fire crews continued to work on extinguishing a nearby vegetation fire that started late Saturday night, according to authorities.According to the CHP, the "Rincon Fire" that started sometime around 10 p.m. forced the closure of the highway between Glengarry Road and Paradise Park. The highway may reopen Monday depending on smoke conditions, a CHP dispatcher said Sunday morning.Cal Fire said on Twitter Sunday that the fire perimeter is about 6 acres, and five engines, four hand crews and a helicopter were assigned to fight it Saturday."There will continue to be smoke and ash in the air today as the heavy fuel in the interior burns off," Cal Fire said.The blaze has not injured any residents or firefighters, and no structures have been damaged.