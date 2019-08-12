Vehicle catches fire after colliding with VTA bus in San Jose

SJFD units are on scene at King and Cunningham where a passenger vehicle has collided with a VTA bus. All occupants have been evacuated, and we’re working on extinguishing the car fire, while avoiding the power lines that have come down. pic.twitter.com/fUlNysTWrn — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 12, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A vehicle caught fire after colliding with a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus in East San Jose on Monday afternoon.The crash was reported at King Road and Cunningham Avenue at 1:48 p.m., according to VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress. Firefighters are currently on scene extinguishing the flames, and power lines have come down as a result of the crash.The eastbound Line 22 bus was servicing Capitol Expressway and the Eastridge Transit Center.No information is available regarding injuries, but all occupants have been evacuated from the vehicles, according to fire officials.