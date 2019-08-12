Vehicle catches fire after colliding with VTA bus in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A vehicle caught fire after colliding with a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus in East San Jose on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at King Road and Cunningham Avenue at 1:48 p.m., according to VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress. Firefighters are currently on scene extinguishing the flames, and power lines have come down as a result of the crash.

The eastbound Line 22 bus was servicing Capitol Expressway and the Eastridge Transit Center.

No information is available regarding injuries, but all occupants have been evacuated from the vehicles, according to fire officials.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josebusbus crashvtacar firetraffic accidentbus accident
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy
Golden State Warriors release 2019-20 schedule
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
7 Rideshare safety tips
Heavy police response to SF car break-in
Show More
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
VIDEO: Man showers friends with rose petals in viral proposal
More TOP STORIES News