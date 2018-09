<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4166498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A fast-moving wildfire that's ripping through Shasta County forced some truckers and motorists to leave their vehicles behind. Caltrans is asking people to stay away from the area, as I-5 remains closed and alternate routes are busy and clogged up. (KGO-TV)