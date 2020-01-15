Retired ABC7 News reporter Vic Lee honored at San Francisco Board of Supervisors' meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special honor Tuesday for a member of the ABC7 News family.Vic Lee received a rousing ovation at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' meeting.Vic retired last week and on Tuesday the board honored him for his amazing 50-year career in journalism, most of it here in the Bay Area and the last 15 as a reporter for ABC7 NewsSupervisor Aaron Peskin hailed Vic for "calling out the wrongs and celebrating the rights."Others thanked Vic for his tireless effort to cover the Asian Community.Vic is truly a legend, a great reporter, and a class act.