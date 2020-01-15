Society

Retired ABC7 News reporter Vic Lee honored at San Francisco Board of Supervisors' meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special honor Tuesday for a member of the ABC7 News family.

Vic Lee received a rousing ovation at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' meeting.

Vic retired last week and on Tuesday the board honored him for his amazing 50-year career in journalism, most of it here in the Bay Area and the last 15 as a reporter for ABC7 News

Supervisor Aaron Peskin hailed Vic for "calling out the wrongs and celebrating the rights."

Others thanked Vic for his tireless effort to cover the Asian Community.

Vic is truly a legend, a great reporter, and a class act.
