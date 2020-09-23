Vice President Pence's jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

By AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird Tuesday on takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was flying home to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird.

The airport released a statement on the incident via Twitter.


A senior administration official, who wasn't authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.

Pence ended up flying home on a cargo aircraft that the Secret Service uses to transport his vehicles during his travel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bird strikevice president mike pencethe white housemike penceplane evacuated
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney officials provide update on plans to reopen Disneyland
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
LIVE: SFUSD gives update on fall learning plan
Widow can't get tax refund until she proves husband's death
Santa Clara Co. 1st in CA to declare Juneteenth a paid holiday
Bay Area sports arenas convert into voting centers
3 Bay Area counties move to 'red' tier of reopening
Show More
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Bay Area civil rights icon Betty Reid Soskin turns 99
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies
Crews battle grass fire at Alum Rock Park in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News