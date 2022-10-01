SF street to be renamed for Thai man whose death many say sparked national movement to end AAPI hate

Vicha Ratanapakdee death has become a symbol in the national movement to end hate against Asian Americans.

San Francisco street to be renamed Vicha Ratanapakdee Way for 84-year-old Thai man killed in brutal attack caught on camera in 202.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A street in San Francisco will be renamed Saturday in honor of an 84-year-old Thai grandfather killed in a brutal attack that galvanized Asian Americans reeling from a surge in physical and verbal assaults during the pandemic.

A short lane in a neighborhood will be called "Vicha Ratanapakdee Way" and celebrated at an afternoon gathering expected to attract hundreds of people. Speakers will include Ratanapakdee's daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakdee, and actor Daniel Dae Kim.

Vicha Ratanapakdee was on his usual morning walk in January 2021 when authorities say Antoine Watson, 19 years old at the time, charged at him and knocked him to the ground. Ratanapakdee died two days later, never regaining consciousness.

His death has become a symbol in the national movement to end hate against Asian Americans. Asians in America have long been subject to prejudice, but the attacks escalated after the coronavirus first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Many continue to fight for justice and to acknowledge the horrific crimes that Asian American communities still face, including Mark Young with a group called Stand For Asians.

"Our community has been the most affected. It's a chance for all of us to come together just to fight injustice," said Young. "The community together has rallied together behind the victim's daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakdee. I think we've seen an outpouring, an overwhelming response from public figures and celebrities. We've done a video campaign with Lisa Ling and Daniel Woo, what Vicha's life meant to them. It's been very powerful."

San Francisco State University Professor Russell Jeung started Stop AAPI Hate, a self-reporting site, to track racism against Asian Americans and Asian Pacific Islanders.

"During the pandemic, because of the fears of COVID and the rhetoric, there was a surge in racism," said Jeung. "One out of five of API has experienced direct racism. That is more than four million cases of hate. According to our data, at least eight percent of our incidents involve elders. That's unreal because elders tend to underreport, they don't speak English, and they don't have online access."

Jeung says more people are starting to come forward and share their stories and that's resulted in policy change.

"By reporting, it amplifies the Asian American voice; it's made policymakers respond. Several states across the nation are now requiring Asian American studies," said Jeung. "We in California just passed two bills to address street harassment. In California, we also passed an API equity budget bill, over $166 million to stop the hate."

On Saturday, with the help of several community groups, a street by Encanto and Terra Vista Avenue will be renamed.

The actual attack happened about two blocks from where the street renaming event will be held. The new street name is in an area where Grandpa Vicha would do his morning walks.

"He was just coming home from a morning walk on a day like today; heinous. It was a heinous attack. So this has got to stop," said neighbor Vanita Louie.

The hope, is that renaming a street after "Grandpa Vicha" will shed light on a tragic moment and make it a teachable one.

"They'll learn about Grandpa Vicha's life and the story of what happened to him and they'll learn a little bit about anti-Asian hate. That's the teaching moment we're to have here. Something that can be memorialized for future generations," said Young.

The street renaming ceremony is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Terra Vista and Encanto Avenue in the Anza Vista neighborhood. It is open to families.

Afterward, there will be a screening of the PBS documentary "Rising Against Asian Hate" at the Roxy Theatre in San Francisco.

It starts at 3:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

