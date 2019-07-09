Victim in deadly San Francisco Mission District shooting identified as 15-year-old boy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The victim of a deadly shooting in San Francisco's Mission District has been identified as a 15-year-old boy, according to The Chronicle.Officers found Day'von Hann suffering from gunshot wounds at 24th and Capp Streets, just after midnight Monday.They tried to save his life, but Hann died at the scene.Police chased a possible getaway car with the suspects in it, but lost it.