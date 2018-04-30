Victim still unidentified in Albany park bench shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Combine a frightening shooting with an absence of information in a small community, and people will speculate. That sets the tone in Albany after a shocking murder in broad daylight in the middle of a quiet neighborhood along the Ohlone Greenway, beneath the BART tracks.

By
ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) --
When a murder happens right next door, or across the street, or even down the road in a normally quiet suburb, it's too close to home. That sets the tone in Albany after a shooting along the Ohlone Greenway, beneath the BART tracks.

"I'm shocked," said walker Valarie Kippen.

"Who was it?" asked Albany resident Rina Hoffer.

Albany police say the victim died in a hospital after they found him on this park bench with a gunshot wound. Regulars speculate he may have been the man who had taken up residence, here, two weeks ago.

No one knew his name, just his demeanor. "Really tidy. Just tidy. I don't know how to explain it," said Valerie Kippen, who walks in the area regularly.

It is notable as Albany's first murder in three years an only the third in fifteen. Earthquakes happen more often here.

"I would not imagine there would be a murder here," said Hoffer.

"It's usually a quiet, peaceful town," added Rich Smith, who has lived in Albany since 1981.

But on the day after a murder there is no reassurance in whatever happens "usually."

"The world is changing. People get shot on freeways. It's weird to me," said Albany resident Rich Smith.

As Albany moves on, police tape gone, the bench is just a resting place again in the community, where on the surface, life has returned to normal but now with a wary edge.

ABC7 News asked Albany Police if they would confirm the victim as a homeless person. They did not.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the Albany Police Department at 510-525-7300. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can call 1-800-222-TIPS.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
violencecrimeinvestigationpolicegun violencehomicidehomicide investigationAlbany
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News