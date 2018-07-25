EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3819828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:

A man accused of fatally stabbing Nia Wilson, 18, at the MacArthur Bart Station Sunday night will make a court appearance Wednesday.A grieving father arrived at court in Oakland before the courtroom was even open. Ansar El Muhammad said it is important to him to be there when John Cowell is arraigned.The hearing was originally set for 9 a.m. but then postponed until 2 p.m.John Cowell is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death on the BART platform at Oakland's MacArthur station Sunday night. Her sister, Letifah, was also stabbed but survived the attack.Officials said Cowell will face a murder charge along with assault with a deadly weapon. He's in jail and bail has not been set."My daughter was everything to me. She was beautiful, she had dreams. I am supposed to be planning her graduation not her funeral. Basically all I want is justice for my daughters," said El Muhammad.He says Nia was set to graduate Dewey Academy in December.Police say the attack on the Wilson sisters appears to be random. They have not established a motive.Letifah Wilson told ABC7 News they did not know the man who attacked them and that he came up from behind and stabbed them.Police looked for Cowell for almost 24 hours and witnesses are now coming forward saying they saw him riding the trains.Jaunice Reed says she saw him Monday night at the Coliseum Bart Station.She recognized him as the man BART police were looking for and said she immediately had a reaction to seeing him. "I don't know, he just gave me a feeling in my stomach. I don't know. I don't know. I guess call it intuition," Reed said.Police say the attack was unprovoked and they haven't figured out a motive.