Victims identified in Missouri duck boat tragedy

Authorities released the names on Friday night of those who died in the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri.Nine of the victims came from the same family -- the Coleman family -- which was from Indiana and on vacation at the time of the accident. Two family members managed to survive the sinking. Four of those who died from the family were children, all under the age of 10.Arya Coleman, just 1 year old, was the youngest victim, while Bob Williams, 73, was the oldest to die.In total, just five of the victims were natives of Missouri.The victims from Missouri included married couple, William and Janice Bright.Belinda Coleman, 69Glenn Coleman, 40Horace "Butch" Coleman, 70Ervin Raymond Coleman, 76Angela Coleman, 45Evan Coleman, 7Reece Coleman, 9Maxwell Coleman, 2Arya Coleman, 1William Asher, 69Rosemarie Hamann, 68Janice Bright, 63William Bright, 65Leslie Dennison, 64Bob Williams, 73Lance Smith, 15Steve Smith, 53