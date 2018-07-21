Victims identified in Missouri duck boat tragedy

MATT ZARRELL
Authorities released the names on Friday night of those who died in the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri.

Nine of the victims came from the same family -- the Coleman family -- which was from Indiana and on vacation at the time of the accident. Two family members managed to survive the sinking. Four of those who died from the family were children, all under the age of 10.

Arya Coleman, just 1 year old, was the youngest victim, while Bob Williams, 73, was the oldest to die.

In total, just five of the victims were natives of Missouri.

The victims from Missouri included married couple, William and Janice Bright.
Victims:

Belinda Coleman, 69
Glenn Coleman, 40
Horace "Butch" Coleman, 70
Ervin Raymond Coleman, 76
Angela Coleman, 45
Evan Coleman, 7
Reece Coleman, 9
Maxwell Coleman, 2
Arya Coleman, 1
William Asher, 69
Rosemarie Hamann, 68
Janice Bright, 63
William Bright, 65
Leslie Dennison, 64
Bob Williams, 73
Lance Smith, 15
Steve Smith, 53
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Coworkers discover mother of four killed in Richmond apartment, no suspects named
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Famous SF bakery in the Mission District set to close next month
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
Sandoval homers to back Rodriguez as Giants beat A's 5-1
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Show More
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Mystery of wedding ring found on beach one step closer to being solved
9 family members among 17 dead in Missouri boat accident
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
More News