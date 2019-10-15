VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver speeds through intersection in Downtown San Jose, injures 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Video shows the moment a verbal argument turns into a violent hit-and-run in Downtown San Jose. The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after a night out.
Police are still searching for the driver responsible for the felony hit-and-run.
The first few seconds of the video show two groups squaring up to fight. A man in a dark shirt is seen adjusting his jeans, with others in tow, as he walks toward two people at the intersection of South First and San Salvador streets.
A BMW SUV speeds through the crowd, hitting the man in the dark shirt. The impact sent him across the intersection and under a parked truck.
"I kept recording and bam," Jamal Turiali explained. "A car just came in and just hit that poor guy."
Turiali was behind the camera. He figured he was just capturing a fight -- something he says is a common sight in downtown San Jose.
What he caught-on-camera was a felony hit-and-run.
"He just started to go and just made a turn right there," Turiali said about the driver. "Then he kind of stopped because the ambulance was in his way, then somehow, he just found his way out of there."
Turiali posted to Twitter with the caption, "Normal Saturday night in San Jose." By Monday, the video had gone viral.
"It was pretty unexpected," Quest Hills told ABC7 News. "But still like, not that big of a shock."
Hills was also in the area, out on that Saturday night. He said the video is proof that if you've dodged a late-night fight, you still have to be mindful for late-night drivers.
"The drivers in San Jose aren't the safest," Hills said. "But also, there's a lot of people that leave the bars and get in their cars and start driving off."
SJPD said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Those who live nearby said they hope this isn't a "normal Saturday night in San Jose" as Turiali's caption implied.
Nearby resident Natalie Wade said, "I think that San Jose is up and coming. I don't see this being a problem and reflecting anything on San Jose as a community."
She's lived in the area for about seven months and said this is the first fight she's heard of. She explained the violent hit-and-run is most shocking.
Tuliari said, because of the incident, he's choosing to spend his Saturdays on-campus.
"I'm just going to focus my Saturday nights just hitting the books," he said. "I can't be going downtown anymore, risking it."
SJPD described the vehicle involved as a BMW SUV with tinted windows. The driver has not been apprehended.
