Accused female shoplifters caught on camera brawling in street with Barneys workers

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Video shows two shoplifting women brawling with Barneys workers in the middle of Madison Avenue.

The women are seen fighting with the two male employees who followed them out of the store.

It happened on November 18th at 11 a.m.

One of the shoplifters was caught by surveillance cameras inside the store putting a hat into her bag and walking out with it. The Moncler winter hat is worth $392.

During the incident, the women are accused of punching, biting and scratching the employees.



The first woman is described as black, with green hair, and last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater and a black hooded winter coat.

The second woman is described as black and was last seen wearing a black hat, a yellow coat, black pants and light colored boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

EMBED More News Videos

Video shows two shoplifting women brawling with Barneys workers in the middle of Madison Avenue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york cityshopliftingfightbrawlcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Military: 3 dead including gunman in shooting at Pearl Harbor
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on California freeway
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sprint customer billed for 'promotional gift' after upgrading his phone
Stanford law professor apologizes for referencing Barron Trump in impeachment testimony
WATCH IN 60: Bay Area housing cool-down, SF manhunt turns bizarre, Local gets viral impeachment moment
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Show More
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Report predicts slower Bay Area housing market in 2020
SF man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99
More TOP STORIES News