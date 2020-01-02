Amazon truck blown off road by high winds along Colorado-Wyoming border

WELLINGTON, Colo. -- High winds in the Rocky Mountain region forced an Amazon Prime delivery truck off the road and nearly caused it to flip over.

KMGH reports the accident happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near the border between Colorado and Wyoming.

You can see the back of the trailer swaying as gusts of winds push it from side to side, then a particularly strong gust forces the trailer out of its lane.

The driver had to cut the wheel hard to keep the semi-truck from flipping over. The vehicle came to rest in the median. A guard rail was taken out, but no injuries were reported.

Colorado transportation authorities shut down that section of I-25 for a time later in the day.

There was a high wind warning in effect for much of the area Wednesday. Gusts up to 80 miles an hour were reported in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windamazonamazing videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High Surf Advisory extended along Bay Area coast
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy morning, mostly sunny afternoon
2 arrested after man killed trying to stop laptop theft in Oakland
WATCH IN 60: High Surf Advisory, tree recycling, UPS, FedEx rates rise
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
3.9 magnitude quake strikes near Morgan Hill
Show More
2 Sonoma Co. deputies injured in crash
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Port Hueneme, USGS says
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
More TOP STORIES News