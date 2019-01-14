MIRACLE ON THE HUDSON

Video archives: 'Miracle on the Hudson' breaking news coverage from 2009

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing breaking news coverage of the 'Miracle on the Hudson' -- which happened January 15, 2009. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Ten years ago Tuesday, US Airways Flight 1549 crash-landed on the Hudson River with no fatalities, causing it to be dubbed "Miracle on the Hudson."

Eyewitness News had extensive breaking news coverage on-air and online as soon as word of the water landing hit our newsroom that cold afternoon. Re-watch our coverage from that day, pulled from our vast video archive, in the player above.

"I am continuously inspired by how crew, passengers, rescuers and first responders rose to the occasion to save every life," pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger posted on Twitter.

The courageous captain and his crew piloted the crippled jet and made an unthinkable belly-first landing on the frigid waters of the Hudson on January 15, 2009. All 155 people on board were rescued.

RELATED: 'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness

Our live coverage continued with extensive coverage from the ground and in the air. Watch part 2 here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing breaking news coverage of the 'Miracle on the Hudson' -- which happened January 15, 2009.


Hours later, Mayor Michael Bloomberg gave an update. You can watch it here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Mayor Michael Bloomberg's update following the 2009 'Miracle on the Hudson' plane landing from January 15, 2009.


Our team coverage continued at 7 p.m. that night. Watch it here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing breaking news coverage of the 'Miracle on the Hudson' -- starting at 7 p.m. on January 15, 2009.


We followed that special report with in-depth reporting at 11 p.m. that night:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch archive footage from WABC/Eyewitness News showing breaking news coverage of the 'Miracle on the Hudson' -- starting at 11 p.m. on January 15, 2009.


Check out photos of the scene of the landing here:

----------------
BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

Flight 1549 had just taken off from LaGuardia Airport for Charlotte, North Carolina, when a flock of geese disabled the engines.

Circling west and then over the George Washington Bridge, the plane with 150 passengers and five crew members glided to a water landing.

"I saw half the plane submerged in the water and was just astounded by the miraculous event that just occurred and was just thankful, just absolutely thankful," passenger Ian Wells said.

Those on board then began moving precariously out onto both wings in what has become an iconic picture.

"I went out and slipped off the wing and went into the water," passenger Eileen Shleffar said.

Watching the unbelievable drama unfold, ferry captains from New York Waterways then became the first to reach the plane and began rescuing people.

Captain Vince Lombardi's boat was the first.

"It just goes to prove what discipline and hard work and teamwork, how successful it turns out," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
miracle on the hudsonair travelplane crashhudson riverarchive videoNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
MIRACLE ON THE HUDSON
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Relive the 'Miracle on the Hudson' on the 8th anniversary
Sully Sullenberger talks fame, duty with ABC7's Dan Ashley
Hollywood movie to tell Sully Sullenberger's story
More miracle on the hudson
Top Stories
Pres. Trump buys fast food to welcome Clemson to White House
San Mateo County schools resort to extreme measures amid teacher shortage
Police searching for suspect after 2 women stabbed in Vacaville house fire
Families get creative to make ends meet during government shutdown
Raiders reportedly to talk with officials about possibility of another season in Oakland
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy will affect customers, employees, shareholders
Broken leg leads to cancer diagnosis for Laney College football player
Grapevine reopens after drivers stuck in snow for hours
Show More
Growing memorial for teens killed in Antioch car crash
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
'World record egg' cracks the internet
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News