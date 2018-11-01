OROVILLE DAM

VIDEO: Before and after the Oroville dam near-disaster

EMBED </>More Videos

Twenty one months after a near disaster at Oroville dam, officials have officially finished reconstruction of the main and emergency spillways. (California Department of Water Resources)

Brandon Behle
OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Twenty one months after a near disaster at Oroville dam, officials have officially finished reconstruction of the main and emergency spillways.

A before and after drone video released Wednesday by the Department of Water Resources is giving people a first look at the construction progress made since the main spillway split during a February 2017 rainstorm.

More than 180,000 residents in and around Oroville were then evacuated after that spillway split because officials were worried that the emergency spillway would also fail.

Water resource officials said they will continue to work on the emergency spillway into 2019 to complete a concrete buttress to further strengthen the structure. They will also be working on several other projects to prevent future uphill erosion if the emergency spillway is ever used again.

WATCH: Controlled explosions at Oroville Dam pave way for next phase of rebuilding

The DWR says 1,000 people have worked more than 2 million hours so far to rebuild the spillways.

A report released in January of 2018 determined that long-term and systemic failures by officials in California and elsewhere caused the near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam.

The independent panel of national dam safety experts said the dam had inherent design and construction weaknesses.

The report also faulted California's Department of Water Resources and other regulators for allegedly failing to recognize and address those problems.

Water resource officials objected to the claim that dam safety was not a priority for the agency, but acknowledged that reforms needed to be made.

One of those changes made was the resignation of DWR director Grant Davis. Governor Jerry Brown names Karla Nemeth as the new director, while Davis is now the general manager of the Sonoma County Water Agency.

We have more stories, photos, and video on the Oroville Dam here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oroville damconstructionweatherrainfloodingwaterwater conservationdrinking watercalifornia waterflash floodingNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OROVILLE DAM
Officials hope Oroville Dam spillways will be in use by Nov. 1
WATCH: Controlled explosions at Oroville Dam pave way for next phase of rebuilding
Report details what caused near disaster at Oroville Dam
2017: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
More oroville dam
Top Stories
Grass fire causes massive smoke plume in Richmond area
Google workers in Bay Area walk out over treatment of women
Fans pay tribute to Giants legend Willie McCovey
Comedian Felipe Esparza brings his "Bad Decisions" Tour to San Francisco
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man confronts past as Catholic priest accused of sex abuse
Arrests in San Jose after Halloween night sideshows
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Welcome to November. Where is Autumn?
Eye of Sauron watching over San Francisco from Salesforce Tower for Halloween
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Trump defends military presence on border and says 'I do try' to tell the truth
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
More News