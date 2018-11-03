Video captures fire at Santa Rosa recycling facility

*Structure fire into the vegetation between Moorland Ave and Standish Ave* Santa Rosa Fire is assisting Rincon Valley Fire with a large commercial structure fire south of the City of Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/vKRxdyl87o — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) November 3, 2018

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a recycling facility on the south side of Santa Rosa west of U.S. Highway 101, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said on social media on Saturday afternoon.The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Recology Sonoma Marin facility near the intersection of Standish and Robles avenues, not far from the SMART/Northwestern Pacific rail line, firefighters said.Rincon Valley Firefighters were helping put out the fire, which had spread to nearby vegetation.No injuries had been reported by 3:45 p.m. No other information was immediately available.