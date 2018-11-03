Video captures fire at Santa Rosa recycling facility

It was a scary moment on Saturday for some Santa Rosa residents as a fire at a recycling facility sent a fireball into the air. (Cameron Corser/Facebook)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Firefighters responded to a blaze at a recycling facility on the south side of Santa Rosa west of U.S. Highway 101, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said on social media on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Recology Sonoma Marin facility near the intersection of Standish and Robles avenues, not far from the SMART/Northwestern Pacific rail line, firefighters said.

Rincon Valley Firefighters were helping put out the fire, which had spread to nearby vegetation.


No injuries had been reported by 3:45 p.m. No other information was immediately available.
