VIDEO: Officers struggle with, punch man before bottle attack in San Francisco

A motorcycle officer escorting a dignitary through San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood was hospitalized after a suspect hit the officer with a bottle on Wednesday, police said. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A witness captured video of officers punching a man on the ground in the San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police say he was blocking a police motorcade and then began fighting with officers and even trying to bite one of them.
Officials say that officer struck the suspect in self-defense. Another officer was injured when someone threw a bottle at him, hitting him in the head and knocking him off his motorcycle.

Officials are still searching for that suspect.
The injured officer is expected to be OK.
