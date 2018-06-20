A witness captured video of officers punching a man on the ground in the San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Wednesday.Police say he was blocking a police motorcade and then began fighting with officers and even trying to bite one of them.Officials say that officer struck the suspect in self-defense. Another officer was injured when someone threw a bottle at him, hitting him in the head and knocking him off his motorcycle.Officials are still searching for that suspect.The injured officer is expected to be OK.