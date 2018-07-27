RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

In the midst of risking their lives to help the thousands of people, firefighters need to take breaks to get rest. Instead of complaining, they made due with their surroundings and ended up falling asleep on the ground in neighbor's yards.Richard Tuggle in Redding took a photo of five firefighters getting whatever rest they could.He says that his family had to evacuate, but the firefighters saved their house.Tuggle added that they are, "True heroes."