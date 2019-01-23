VIDEO: Deputy jumps out of the way of out-of-control car

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic dashcam video shows a sheriff's deputy run to safety just in time as an out-of-control vehicle careened toward him on snow-covered highway in Wisconsin.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. --
Dramatic dashcam video shows a sheriff's deputy nearly struck by an out-of-control vehicle on snow-covered highway in Wisconsin.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released the video on Tuesday with a stern reminder for drivers: SLOW DOWN when winter weather hits.

During a recent snowstorm, Deputy Jason Fabry stopped to help a driver who ended up in a ditch. As he walked back to the road, toward his parked vehicle, an oncoming vehicle started to spin out.

Fabry was not facing the car as it careened toward him but turned around just in time. He made it back to the grass and was not injured.

The sheriff's office reminded drivers in a Facebook post that this incident could have been deadly. Thankfully, Fabry wasn't hit and there were no drivers headed in the opposite direction when the driver lost control.

When roads are slick and visibility is limited, drivers should build extra time into their trips, slow down and keep a safe distance to stay safe.

SEE ALSO:

How to avoid black ice in the winter
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dashcam videowinter stormwinter weathersnowicedrivingroad safetyu.s. & worldWisconsin
Top Stories
Survey ranks California among worst states to drive in
Working mothers sue AC Transit for pregnancy discrimination
Accuweather Forecast: Cooler weather moves into Bay Area
Berkeley unanimously passes disposable foodware and litter ordinance
Nest security camera hack causes panic for Orinda family
VIDEO: Fight erupts on BART train
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
Show More
Crash causes major backup on I-680 in Walnut Creek during morning commute
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
High school teacher in San Jose arrested, accused of sexually abusing student
Wildfire victims urge lawmakers to keep PG&E out of bankruptcy
Exhibit views Black Panther movement through fresh lens
More News