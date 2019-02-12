VIDEO: Deputy struck by out-of-control vehicle in snowy weather

Emergency responders are reminding drivers to slow down during bad weather after a deputy was hit by an out-of-control vehicle.The Dallas County Sheriff's Office in Iowa shared video on its Facebook page. It shows a dangerous encounter between a deputy and an SUV.The video appears to show the SUV hitting something, going around a fire truck, narrowly missing those two people on the side of the road before it hits the deputy down the road.The deputy is ok. He suffered minor injuries, "but as you can tell from this video, it could have been a whole lot worse," said the sheriff's office in the post.The incident happened on January 28 while the deputy was responding to a traffic accident, but the sheriff's office says it's sharing the video now to remind drivers to slow down for all first responders and be safe!