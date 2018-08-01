WILDFIRE

VIDEO: Eel Fire becomes third blaze to erupt in Mendocino County

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are busy battling another wildfire in Mendocino County, which has now grown to 1,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

LAKEPORT, Calif. (KGO) --
Another wildfire burning in Mendocino County has now grown to 1,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

The Eel Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon about 40 miles north of the Mendocino Complex Fires.

New video shows crews fighting the Eel Fire from the air.

RELATED: Mendocino Complex Fires increase to more than 90,000 acres

Road closures and evacuations are in place for many residents near Mendocino Pass Road in the community of Covelo.

There aren't any immediate reports of houses burned, but officials have ordered evacuations for about 60 homes in the area, an old ranching and farming area on the edge of a national forest.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:


The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfireComplex FireCarr FireMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Photos from the wildfires across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
WILDFIRE
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County
More wildfire
Top Stories
ABC7 helps fire evacuee reunite with horse found in Carr Fire burn area
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Cupertino Hyperloop? It could be the first in the Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed signs her first budget
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Show More
Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County
Google pays tribute to war photographer Gerda Taro
Appeals court: Order threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional
San Jose crews help battle Mendocino Complex, Carr fires
Thieves in speedboat steal Swedish crown jewels
More News