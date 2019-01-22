VIDEO: Fight erupts on BART train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A video captured by a BART rider shows several people getting into a fight aboard the train.
The fight erupted on a train headed from Pittsburg to San Francisco International Airport Monday night.
In the video, it appears at least four people were fighting, while others watched.
No other details about what caused the fight are currently available.
