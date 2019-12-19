DoorDash delivery person caught on video stealing packages in Berkeley

RELATED LINKS & VIDEOS

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are searching for a food delivery driver who was caught on video stealing packages in Berkeley after dropping off food.This happened last Saturday on Haste Street at an apartment building. The DoorDash carrier is seen grabbing as many packages as she can from the lobby after she dropped off food.Police released this video in the hope someone can identify the woman. They're also using info from the DoorDash app to try to track her down.