VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help fight Ranch Fire

Fresno firefighters are in Mendocino County helping fight the Ranch Fire.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Fresno firefighters are helping other crews battle the Mendocino Complex Fires.

Crews assigned are providing structure protection for residents living near the Ranch Fire. A video from the fire department shows thick smoke billowing from the flames, as the fire burns close to homes.


That fire has consumed 314,000 acres and is 64 percent contained at this time.

There are currently 24 Fresno firefighters throughout the state helping fight various wildfires.

