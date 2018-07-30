CARR FIRE

VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews worked to corral a horse that was running free in the Carr Fire burn area. They almost had her, but then she ran off. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
A group of men worked to corral a horse that was running free in the Redding area on Monday as the Carr Fire burned nearby.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

At first they managed to get a hold of her and bring her to the side of the road, but then the horse took off running again.

The Carr Fire has burned 98,000 acres, killed six people and is 20 percent contained.

PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
EMBED More News Videos

The deadly and destructive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationhorsesanimalanimal rescueanimal newsCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
VIDEO: Wildfires wreak havoc on Northern California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres
Mendocino Complex Fire grows to 55,987 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Photos from the wildfires across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: Wildfires wreak havoc on Northern California
Antioch Applebees shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt
Nia Wilson's accused killer makes court appearance
Show More
Crews continue to fight to keep Ferguson Fire away from Yosemite
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Humpback whales spotted happily feeding in Monterey Bay
Homeless graduate hands out resumes on the streets of SJ
More News