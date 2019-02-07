The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

It's been an afternoon of headaches and confusion for drivers trying to cross the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Falling chunks of concrete forced the closure of one of the Bay Area's major thoroughfares late Thursday morning.Engineers are trying to determine why the concrete chunks fell.The CHP is warning of extremely heavy traffic and is urging drivers consider alternatives like the Bay Bridge or Highway 37.