RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

VIDEO: Here's where concrete chunks on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge came from, fell

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Here's where falling concrete on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge came from (1 of 4)

VIDEO: Here's where falling concrete on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge came from

Falling concrete chunks forced the closure of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Here's a look at where the came from and where they fell. (CHP Marin/Twitter)

SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
It's been an afternoon of headaches and confusion for drivers trying to cross the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Falling chunks of concrete forced the closure of one of the Bay Area's major thoroughfares late Thursday morning.

Engineers are trying to determine why the concrete chunks fell.

The CHP is warning of extremely heavy traffic and is urging drivers consider alternatives like the Bay Bridge or Highway 37.

Watch the video above for a look at where the concrete chunks came from and where they fell.

Take a look at full coverage on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure due to falling concrete.

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
richmond san rafael bridgebridgeroad safetyroad closureRichmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closuretraffictraffic delayRichmond-San Rafael Bridge
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE
All lanes closed on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge due to more falling concrete
VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
More Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closure
Top Stories
All lanes closed on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge due to more falling concrete
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
Work continues to restore gas to residents after gas explosion in San Francisco
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
Valentine's Day: Name a cockroach for your ex, feed it to a meerkat
NTSB to investigate fiery explosion of PG&E gas line in SF
VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Show More
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Neighbors displaced after gas explosion in San Francisco
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
More News