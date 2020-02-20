VIDEO: Huge fire burns near Indiana highway after semitrailer hauling fuel rolls over on ramp

INDIANAPOLIS -- Emergency crews in Indiana had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a semitrailer hauling fuel rolled over on a highway ramp, causing an enormous fire to erupt.

The truck rolled over near Interstates 70 and 465 on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indiana State Police spokesman tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Police video shows fire surrounding first responders after the crash.

A good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the truck, according to local law enforcement. He was transported to a hospital.

"This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic," police said. "Expect long delays."

Motorists should seek alternate routes, if they're in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafiretruck fireu.s. & worldcar firetruck crash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland's McClymonds HS closed for chemical testing
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in case that roiled DOJ
Suspect arrested after assault at Fremont gym, police say
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Feb. 20 is popular date for couples to get married in 2020
Proposal would increase Muni fares
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Show More
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
SFMOMA offering free admission Thursday
Uber driver fights off armed carjackers in SF
WATCH IN 60: Driver thwarts possible carjackers, Muni fares may rise
More TOP STORIES News