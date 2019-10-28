Kincade Fire Video: Incredible images show battle to save Windsor in Sonoma County

Determined to save as many homes as possible, hundreds of firefighters flooded the streets of the Foothill subdivision which borders the Foothill Regional Park.
At its peak there seemed to be a fire truck for every single house.
Their dramatic stand was captured on live periscope videos and offers a rare look at the intense moments that firefighters face on many wild land firefights.
Kincade Fire - 4 https://t.co/pHn0s8Q1R5— 564FIRE (@564FIREPhoto) October 27, 2019
Kincade Fire - 3 https://t.co/xjLdL0s66n— 564FIRE (@564FIREPhoto) October 27, 2019
Their quick work saved many homes in the Foothill subdivision where it appeared that the only things that really burned were fences, outbuildings, trees, and brush.
