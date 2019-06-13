Bodycam video shows moment kidnapped baby is rescued by police

BIRMINGHAM, England (KGO) -- New video shows the dramatic moment officers rescued a 5-month-old baby after he was kidnapped in England.

West Midlands police released bodycam video, which shows the baby being pulled from the suspect's car -- 36-hours after he was taken from his home.

The baby is OK. The video shows the officers comforting the boy, saying "alright monkey" as he started to cry.

Police say officers were forced to ram the suspect's car to stop him following a pursuit on April 4.

The baby's mother says she will forever be grateful to the officers for reuniting her with her baby.
