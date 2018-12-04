Video: Man beaten into coma during vicious Bronx robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has more on the vicious Bronx robbery that left a man in a coma.

By
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx --
Police are looking for a suspect who beat a man so badly that the victim is now in a coma, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the vicious Bronx attack will lead to an arrest.

A deli worker who called 911 said the man was lying on the ground for several minutes before anyone bothered to help him.

Police say the victim was drunk at the time, and the suspect robbed him of his gold rings and head phones around 3 a.m. Sunday.

It happened on 183rd Street near Aqueduct Avenue in the University Heights section.

The video shows the suspect, wearing a red coat, landing a punch so hard it shook the SUV they two men were leaning against.

The 38-year-old victim fell to the ground, and the suspect continued to punch and kick him. Later, the man returned and kicked the victim again.

The deli worker noticed the victim bleeding on the sidewalk. He thought he was dead when he called 911.

"He was sitting 10 minutes," Bashar Aladbi said. "Nobody called the cops. Nobody said anything. Everybody was walking up and down. So I called the cops right away...I work here on the nights, so I got to see what's going on."

The victim is in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a red coat with a fur-lined hood, a gray sweat suit and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingrobberysurveillance videou.s. & worldassaultNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
City Council meeting in San Jose cleared out by police after protest over Google land sale
7.5 earthquake strikes in Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warning
Residents of Pacifica neighborhood worried about cracked, leaning power pole
WATCH TOMORROW: George HW Bush funeral, memorial services
Marin County residents cited for recycling wrong
Another food recall-- is our food supply safe?
Students team up for special soccer game
Veteran accuses Starbucks of racism after incorrect name
Show More
Camp Fire victims getting a boost from special batch of beer
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
How to prevent porch pirates this holiday season
VIDEO: Uber Eats delivery passenger caught stealing packages, couple says
AIDS epidemic survivors say Bush wasn't wonderful President to everyone
More News