Shocking video shows a man punching two women at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand. Investigators are now asking for the public's help to track the suspect down.The entire incident was caught on camera. Los Angeles police recently released the footage, which shows the man punching two women and knocking them to the ground. He then runs off.The attack happened on Jan. 26 at a hot dog stand at 6th and Spring.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call LAPD Detective Gonzalez at (213) 996-1851.