VIDEO: Man punches 2 women in the face at downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand

EMBED </>More Videos

Shocking video shows a man punching two women in the face at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand. Warning: The video may be disturbing to some. (@LAPDHQ/Twitter)

By
LOS ANGELES --
Shocking video shows a man punching two women at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand. Investigators are now asking for the public's help to track the suspect down.

RELATED: Mistaken rideshare sucker-punch leaves East Bay man hospitalized

Warning: The video may be disturbing to some.

The entire incident was caught on camera. Los Angeles police recently released the footage, which shows the man punching two women and knocking them to the ground. He then runs off.

The attack happened on Jan. 26 at a hot dog stand at 6th and Spring.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call LAPD Detective Gonzalez at (213) 996-1851.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightwomen attackedcaught on videolapdcaught on cameraattacksearchLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
EXCLUSIVE: Contaminated gasoline in San Jose blamed for stalling engines
Santa Clara County census to help fine tune homeless services
Historic, brutal cold could bring Midwest cities to standstill
Skepticism surrounds PG&E bankruptcy
Californian lawmakers request investigation into gas surcharge
PG&E Bankruptcy: Here's how it'll affect customers, employees, shareholders
Apple disables group FaceTime after glitch discovered
Show More
PG&E bankruptcy turns into double whammy for wildfire victims
6 days of rain on the way to Bay Area
South Bay officials approve plan to preserve farmland
SF to decide how to spend extra property tax revenue
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News