VIDEO: Man steals boy's chemo medication from front porch

EMBED </>More Videos

A Nevada boy who's fighting cancer makes a plea to the public after someone stole his chemotherapy medicine right off his front porch.

SUMMMERLIN, Nev. --
A Nevada boy who is fighting cancer is making a plea to the public after someone stole his chemotherapy medicine right off his front porch.

Home surveillance shows a man snatch two packages from his front door in Summerlin.

Gage Haynes, 14, told KLAS-TV he takes eight pills called Ryedapt every day.

"I have Systemic Mastocytosis. It's a rare form of cancer and it's just been happening my whole life so I'm used to it," said Haynes. "Now, we've finally found a way to help it, my whole life there's really been nothing," Haynes said.

Haynes was diagnosed when he was just 6 months old. Since then his mother says he's been in and out of the hospital.

"I worked really hard to try and get him that. I did financial assistance because it costs $40,000 a month because it's not FDA approved for anyone under 18," said his mother Shakala Alvaranga.

Haynes says he just wants the medicine back.

"It really helps me out a lot. I would feel a lot better, so I can go to school, get good grades, get a job. So just please return it," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cancerpackage thefttheftsurveillance videou.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Caltrans: No more weekend closures expected on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
Caltrans makes temporary fixes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Giants fans brave rain for 2019 FanFest
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Rainy with a chance of mountain snow
CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
More News