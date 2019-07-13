91 Fwy shooting: Video shows moments leading up to officer-involved shooting that killed 17-year-old girl

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5384806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family members have released the photo of a 17-year-old girl killed in an officer-involved shooting on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5386125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family members held a press conference Tuesday, demanding the unpaid suspension the Fullerton police officer until the department's internal investigation is finished.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Fullerton police have released new video showing the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl.The video from the officer's body camera starts after Hannah Williams was pulled over for speeding.After the officer's body camera initially starts recording, there is no sound for about 30 seconds.Once the sound boots up, the officer can be heard instructing Williams to put her hands up.The officer walks around the car to find Williams out of the car, holding what turned out to be a replica gun. That's when the officer opens fire and Williams falls to the ground.The teen's family had demanded that the footage be released this week.Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt represents the Williams family."Most of the information this family and my office has learned about this case, we learned from the media. That's not how you respect a family," Merritt said."One moment she's there, one moment she's gone. We don't deserve that, my parents don't deserve that kind of sadness," said sister Nyla Williams.Merritt said Hannah was happy, surrounded by family when she took their rental car without a permit or license Friday night.The Orange County District Attorney's Office is investigating the case and said her car and the officer's car made contact on the 91.Merritt asserts her inexperience -- and potentially an earthquake -- contributed to the accident. He questions the credibility of witness accounts of what happened next."She brought her arms up, with a gun. Now, I don't know why," said witness Renay Arnold.Merritt said it could've been her cellphone.The D.A. released a photo of a replica gun found at the scene. Merritt said he doesn't believe it had anything do with her being shot."The bodycam footage exists so that citizens, so that families, won't have to guess about what happens in a use-of-force incident," Merritt said.Before the news conference, Fullerton police announced the footage would be released soon and said:"She deserved everything in this world, and all the stars in the sky. She was one-of-a-kind," the victim's sister said.The family plans to have an independent autopsy performed, Merritt said. He expects the results to be released soon.The mayor of Fullerton released a statement late Thursday. The statement read: