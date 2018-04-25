VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3392233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Officials ended decades of terror with the announcement of the arrest of the man known as the "Golden State Killer." Police believe Joseph James DeAngelo of Citrus Heights is responsible for dozens of rapes and murders that occurred in the mid-70s to mid-80s.