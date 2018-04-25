GOLDEN STATE KILLER

VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'

Officials ended decades of terror with the announcement of the arrest of the man known as the "Golden State Killer." Police believe Joseph James DeAngelo of Citrus Heights is responsible for dozens of rapes and murders that occurred in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials ended decades of terror with the announcement of the arrest of the man known as the "Golden State Killer." Police believe Joseph James DeAngelo of Citrus Heights is responsible for dozens of rapes and murders that occurred in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Watch the video in the player above for the full press conference from Sacramento, and keep scrolling for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.

After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.

In "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," Michelle McNamara chronicled her "obsessive" search for the elusive criminal known as the Golden State Killer.

Click here to read the charging documents for the suspected "Golden State Killer."

